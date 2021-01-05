SELLERSBURG — What started last night as an attempt to stop a driver who was not wearing a seatbelt while driving on Interstate 65 ended in the arrest of a lifetime Habitual Traffic Offender and charges of drug possession and false informing.
Around 10:30 last night, Indiana State Police Trooper Justin Smith was patrolling on I-65 near the Sellersburg exit when he stopped a driver for not wearing his seatbelt.
The traffic stop turned into a more in-depth investigation after the driver, later identified as Bradley M. Randall, 38, of Madison, continued to drive for about two miles before pulling over and provided false information on his identity multiple times.
As the investigation continued, Trooper Smith learned that Randall was listed as a lifetime Habitual Traffic Offender (HTV) and was also wanted out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed about 3.6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in the car.
Bradley Randall was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail without further incident. Randall is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine — Level 3 Felony; HTV (Lifetime) with prior arrest — Level 5 Felony; False Informing — Level 6 Felony and Possession of Methamphetamine (Warrant) — Level 3 Felony.
