Impact100 Southern Indiana presented a $116,00 check Thursday night to Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation (GCCSEF) and BAYA (Beautiful as you are) who are partnering on the project Greater Together: Improving Mental Health of Girls in Clark County.
Emily Oliver-Jones, Executive Director of GCCSEF and Trish Thomas-Frederick, Founder of BAYA, accepted the grant during the Impact100 Annual Award Celebration from Impact100 Southern Indiana president Melissa Speck and vice-president Leah Huber.
The grant will allow GCCSEF and BAYA to provide weekly workshops for middle and high school girls throughout the Greater Clark County School District. The workshops will focus on providing girls with strategies to improve their self-esteem and make better decisions. The project’s goals include reducing suicide, improving high school graduation rates, and focusing on a life plan through and beyond high school.
The amount of $116,000 is the largest grant to be funded by Impact100 Southern Indiana to date. Over six years the women-founded, led, and focused nonprofit, has awarded raised $573,000 to nonprofits serving Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties. Under the Impact100 model, the women who donate to become members also vote to decide which nonprofit will receive the high-impact grant. A live vote was held Thursday night after presentations from the three finalists and the winner were announced.
The three finalists competing for the grant were Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation and BAYA Beautiful as You Are; Jeffersonville Township Public Library, and LifeSpring Health Systems. Each finalist proposed a project that would serve unmet community needs, provide transformational change, and could be completed within two years.
Sue Christopher, grants committee chair, noted the high quality of the grant proposals submitted this year. She added that each of the three finalists had proposed an exciting project that would greatly benefit many people.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library proposed the project "A Pocket Park at Jeff Library." According to David Seckman, the Executive Director of the library, the project would expand a project to construct a park for active, imaginative play designed to accommodate all children, including those with intellectual and physical differences. The park would be especially accessible to residents of downtown Jeffersonville, where convenient transportation to parks with amenities for the whole family is lacking.
LifeSpring Health Systems proposed a project to implement a Crisis Call Center. LifeSpring president, Dr. Beth Keeney, described an increase in mental health distress due to pandemic related delays, increased costs, and inability to pay for service. These delays can lead individuals to a point of crisis. The services provided by the crisis call center would range from information and referral to de-escalation of severe distress or active rescue. The grant would enable LifeSpring to be a resource to triage local 988 calls.
