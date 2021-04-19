Impact100 Southern Indiana members recently hosted prospective members at an information session at Mount St. Francis. For information about Impact100 and its mission to draw women together to award a large grant to a non-profit each year, log onto impact100si.org or email hello@impact100si.org.
Impact100 Southern Indiana hosts prospective members
