The 4th of July will truly feel like summer this year thanks to the heat and sunshine.
High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 90s. Relief in the form of isolated storms will be very limited as only a 10% storm chance is in the forecast.
Make sure to have plenty of water on hand and lather up with sunscreen in the afternoon if you’ll have the family outside. By evening it’ll be muggy and very warm, offering little respite from the day’s heat.
After finishing up with fireworks, make sure to look up and see a partial lunar eclipse Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’ll cause a slight darkening of the top left side of the moon, peaking at 12:44 a.m. Sunday after slowly beginning around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Sunday will look and feel like Saturday with a few small changes. For one, we’re expecting high temperatures on Sunday to be about a degree warmer, which will push some locations in Southern Indiana into the mid-90s. Cloud cover will also uptick slightly, but the storm chance will be the same 10% probability that we have for Saturday’s forecast.
The heat will be relentless for the foreseeable future.
High temperatures flirt with the mid-90s near the start of the work week and as we head into next weekend. Storm chances will remain low each afternoon, but there’s a slightly better chance for them toward the middle and end part of the week.
Hydrate and stay safe!
