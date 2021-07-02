July 3
• Jeffersonville Celebration
Jeffersonville Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travels along Spring Street to the Warder Park area. This year the celebration will be a parade only with nothing at Warder Park.
• Riverfront Independence Day Celebration
New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany, Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. featuring live music, local food and drink vendors, children’s inflatables and games, and a spectacular fireworks display at dark. The event is hosted at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater along the New Albany Shoreline.
• City of Charlestown
Movie in Greenway Park, 7 p.m. “The Perfect Game,” Saturday, July 3.
July 4
• Independence Day Sing-A-Long
The Town of Clarksville under the guidance of concert director, Dr. S. Timothy Glasscock has pulled together a special free sing-a-long beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville. The event is sponsored by the church where he is music director. In his full-time job he is chair of the Bellarmine University Music Department.
Members of Bellarmine Oratorio Society, St Anthony Sanctuary Choir, and the Kentuckiana Region will perform patriotic selections. Assistant Conductor is Ryan Ward, music director at St Mary’s New Albany. Accompanists are Dr. Louie Hehman of Bellarmine Music Department and Josh Duncan, music director of St Mark’s Episcopal in Louisville.
Sellersburg events cancelled
The July 4th celebration sponsored by Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 has been cancelled this year due in part to the expense of the fireworks. The events had included a parade, followed by lunch and dinner served at the Legion Post, and fireworks at 9 p.m.
The Legion will, however, sponsor a fried chicken luncheon Sunday July 4, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until food is sold out. The cost is $10 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.