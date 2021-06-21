The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking residents impacted by the severe storms June 18-21 to contact Indiana 211 to report storm damage and help with a statewide damage assessment.
The storm produced several tornado warnings and resulted in severe flooding in some areas, the department said. The storms damaged or destroyed multiple buildings, caused evacuations and resulted in temporary shelters erected in counties with considerable damage. At least one death in Monroe County has been attributed to the swift-moving storm.
In addition to local public safety crews, Indiana Department of Homeland Security personnel have been deployed to specific counties with damage, including Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson and Monroe counties.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, more than 14,000 Hoosiers remained without power, including counties in the northern part of the state impacted by a storm system that caused damage in the Chicago area. In all, more than 20 counties have reported damage thus far.
To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damages, Indiana 211 will collect damage reports from Hoosiers. Residents with damage can call 211 or go to the the Indiana 211 website at https://in211.communityos.org/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Indiana 211 also will work with the Family and Social Services Administration to help connect Hoosiers with additional services, including temporary housing, food and other essentials. The local American Red Cross also is assisting.
