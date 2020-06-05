INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana’s finances took a $1 billion hit in April, the first full month of shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as revenues in all categories from income to sales taxes dropped sharply.
Cristopher Johnston, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that Indiana has a long time, perhaps even years, before it rebounds from the economic toll of the coronavirus.
“Some called the fiscal environment after the last recession ‘the great reset’,” Johnston said, referring to the recession that followed the collapse of the housing market a decade ago. “Programs and institutions we had become comfortable with had to be rethought and adjusted.”
He said he expects similar steps will be needed as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnston joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, at the daily news briefing to explain the impact of the lost revenue on Indiana’s budget and reserves. The state has just began loosening the stay-home order issued by Holcomb in late March, when thousands of Hoosiers found themselves out of work.
The first signs of the COVID-19 impact were seen in the state’s monthly revenue report for March, where the state’s revenue from all sources was $70 million less than estimated.
But the real impact of COVID-19 and the weeks of the stay-at-home order on the state’s budget are just now being realized. April’s revenues fell about $1 billion short of revenues, or down 44% over estimates but down almost 46 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date revenue is down 7%, Johnston reported.
The sharp decline in what is usually the highest revenue month of the year is partly because the state pushed back the deadline for income and corporate taxes from April 15 to July 15. Individual income taxes were 58% below estimates while corporates taxes were down 64%.
“However, that target was no longer realistic with the deferral of Indiana’s tax date to July 15,” Johnston said, explaining that about 83% of the state’s underperformance was due to the tax deadline change.
“While we hope that $800 million is mostly just a timing difference, we cannot avoid recognizing the risk of the inability to pay the full amount come this July,” he added.
Sales taxes were only down about 15% from estimates but all taxes from gambling sources was down 100% because casinos have been closed since mid-March.
Johnston said the state budget office will work to recalculate the remainder of the fiscal years’ estimated revenues and efforts to restore Indiana’s reserves.
As many states across the country look to begin reopening their economies and get people back to work, the national unemployment rate has reached 14.7%, the highest rate since it the Great Depression of nearly a century ago.
Indiana has now paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits as of Friday, when $119 million was paid to 57,000 independent contractors and self-employed Hoosiers who now qualify for unemployment.
As the impact of COVID-19 ripples through the economy, the number of new cases and deaths continue to mount. On Friday, Box reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 23,146, and 33 additional deaths for a total of 1,328 statewide.
She said the first phase of a statewide effort to collect more in-depth information about COVID-19 in partnership with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health is complete and will provide results early next week.
Box also said a little more than 22,000 COVID-19 positive cases in the state were analyzed to determine hospitalization rates. From the selected positive cases, 6,136, or about 27%, visited an emergency room. But, of the positive cases only 4,389, or 19% were hospitalized, which was down from 27% three weeks ago.
Victoria Ratliff is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
