INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general took aim Friday at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor.
A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.”
The governor’s lawsuit argues that the GOP-dominated Legislature is “usurping a power given exclusively to the governor” under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.
Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a court filing that his office alone had the authority to allow any state agency — including the governor — to file such a lawsuit and that he had not given his approval.
Rokita said in a statement that he believed the Legislature’s action was constitutional.
Rokita, who was a rival to Holcomb for the 2016 Republican nomination for governor, said during last year’s election campaign that he supported curtailing the governor’s emergency powers and avoided defending Holcomb from conservative critics of his coronavirus restrictions.
The governor’s office said it went ahead without Rokita’s consent because “we believe under the unique circumstance of this situation, that his approval is not necessary.”
