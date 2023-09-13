SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana has recently faced a declining college-going rate, but the state is introducing new programs to encourage more students to pursue higher education.
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery spoke with the News and Tribune about new state programs and recent trends related to higher education during a Wednesday visit to New Albany. Lowery also made stops at Indiana University Southeast and Prosser Career Education Center.
Lowery said the decline in the college-going rate over the past decade was immediately identified as a challenge when he began his position last year.
In 2022, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's College Readiness Report showed that only 53% of high school graduates in 2021 enrolled in college. This year's report shows a slight decline as 52.9% of high school graduates attended college in 2022, he said.
"Last year, we started showing that the college-going rate had dropped 12 points from 65% to 53% [across five years] for young people coming out of high school," Lowery said.
Last year's report showed that college completion rates were improving in Indiana, but it was not enough to offset the decrease in the college-going rate, Lowery said.
Although college-going rates have been declining in recent years, he expects "a dramatic reversal in that trend over the next few years."
"I expect us to get back to at least that 65% [college-going] rate over the next few years," he said. "And what we are talking about is training and education beyond high school, not just a four-year degree."
The state's recent transition to automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program has been one of the biggest changes this year to incentivize students to pursue higher education.
Lowery described the shift to automatic enrollment as "probably the most powerful thing we could do here in Indiana."
In the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1449 to allow for the changes in the income-based scholarship program, which covers up to 100% of tuition at public colleges and universities and a portion of tuition at private institutions.
Lowery said the greatest challenge as a state has been getting kids signed up for the program, emphasizing that students must begin before ninth grade.
In the past few years, only half of the eligible students have been signed up for the program, and last year, about 19,800 students enrolled in the program. As the automatic enrollment went into effect this year, the changes were immediate.
"As I like to say, we hit the magic button on the afternoon of June 30 and automatically enrolled over 43,000," Lowery said. "I literally still get chills when I say that to someone because I just think of tens of thousands of extra students having the opportunity to do training or education beyond high school."
Lowery said the commission reported an 81% college-going rate among 21st Century Scholars in 2021. With more people enrolled in the program, he expects to see more positive results in the future.
"So not only do they have access to these scholarships, but the scholar success programs we put in place are helping them indeed be successful," he said.
Other recent programs include new "outcomes-based" performance goals that allow the state's colleges and universities to obtain extra funding.
"Part of that formula now really emphasizes the college-going rate," Lowery said.
Affordability of higher education has been one of the state's focuses, he said, but it is also important to focus on accessibility. The state is introducing a new "pre-admissions" initiative that makes the college admissions process easier for students. The program allows students to know their chances of being accepted into certain colleges before they formally apply.
"So [about] 56,000 high school seniors are now in it, and they're being notified that they are provisionally, conditionally accepted to the different institutions," Lowery said.
He also highlighted the expansion of the Indiana College Core, which is a block of dual credit classes that allow high school students to earn college credits.
He said as of two years ago, Indiana College Core was only fully offered in 84 of the state's high schools, but it has increased in recent years.
This August, more than 200 high schools are offering the full Indiana College Core program. In the next couple of years, his goal is to expand to more than 500 high schools, which would make it "accessible to all kids."
"It equips a student just to be performing better when he or she makes that transition [to college]," Lowery said. "And then if they want to, they can finish in three years, and think of all that funding that is being saved also."
Lowery noted the difference in wages for those who pursue higher education. He said the state's median wage is 84% higher for someone with a bachelor's degree compared to someone with only a high school diploma.
Retention is also a major focus for Lowery. Although Indiana is the ninth-best state at attracting out-of-state college students, it is 42nd at retaining graduates in the state after college, according to Lowery.
"We've got to do a better job of telling college students that we've love for them to stay, and during that time, we want them to have internship opportunities and co-op opportunities — that we're really showing them that we want them to be part of the Hoosier state," he said.
He said his focus is not just about increasing the college-going rate. He is looking more broadly at training and education beyond high school, including career and technical education (CTE). The Indiana Commission for Higher Education's responsibilities have recently been updated to include CTE programs.
"By moving CTE to the commission, we can really work closely with the career centers, high schools and employers to make sure all of that's aligned," he said.
Lowery praised the work occurring at institutions such as Prosser in New Albany.
"With Prosser and all the other career centers and CTE programs across the state, we want students to be earning dual credit if possible," he said. "We want them to earn certifications like industry certifications or college certifications and if possible, have a work-based internship, a work-based learning experience."
Tony Waterson, president and CEO of Southern Indiana Works, was among the community stakeholders who met with Lowery at Prosser on Wednesday. He is excited about the updates to the 21st Century Scholars program and the commission's focus on CTE.
"As a local workforce board, we certainly play an active role in CTE, whether that's through work-based learning or through their comprehensive learning needs assessment," he said.
He said Southern Indiana's trends are "fairly in line" with national and state trends, but he also emphasized strengths. He noted that institutions such as Ivy Tech Sellersburg are seeing strong enrollment numbers, and Southern Indiana Works is seeing more job seekers participate in post-secondary education, even if it is not a traditional college route.
"That's really in line with what employers are demanding or needing," Waterson said.
