U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, is visiting Taiwan as part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region.
According to a news release issued by the American Institute in Taiwan, Young arrived Monday and is slated to be in the country through Wednesday.
“Senator Young will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and private sector representatives to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest,” the news release states.
The visit comes amid tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan’s autonomy. The U.S. has maintained a One China policy. The U.S. doesn’t acknowledge Taiwan’s independence from China yet expects “cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means,” according to the U.S. State Department in reference to the Taiwan Strait.
“Taiwan is a friend to the United States and to Hoosiers,” Young stated on his Twitter account Tuesday. “Republicans and Democrats in Congress intend to do whatever we can to support, broaden, strengthen, and deepen the U.S. -Taiwan relationship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.