INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining other high-profile events like Gen Con and Indiana Black Expo whose organizers decided they couldn’t assure the safety of visitors to their crowded programs.
Fair officials announced Thursday that the annual showcase of Indiana agriculture, food and exhibits will be replaced with a modified State Fair 4-H livestock show in August at the fairgrounds.
“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities,” said Brad Chambers, chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission.
This is the first time the fair — which drew nearly 900,000 visitors last year– has been canceled since World War II.
“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the fair,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. She added that the livestock show will give 4-H members an experience that allows the youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.
The pandemic, which shut down much business and activity in the state from March through May, has left many event planners struggling with whether to go forward or cancel for this year, disrupting local community activities.
The summer of 2020 isn’t going to look like any past festival season.
Of the 665 fairs and festivals that have a membership with the Indiana State Festivals Association, at least half of the events are expected to be canceled, said Douglas Weisheit, coordinator of the association. Currently, members have canceled fairs through July 3.
Though some counties have canceled their fairs, the Johnson County Fair is still on and will limit the number of visitors, broadcasting some events online, and putting social distancing measures in place. Other fairs and festivals across the state are still deciding what their plan will be for 2020.
Tabby Fitzgerald is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
