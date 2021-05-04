INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Fair will return with some changes this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation, fair officials announced Tuesday.
This year’s fair will be from July 30-Aug. 22 and be focused on the theme of “celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit,” fair officials said in a news release.
This year’s state fair will add a weekend to the front end of the fair’s schedule, while the fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week of its run.
Fair officials said they have been actively working with the Indiana Department of Health on planning the fair’s return a year after it was called off during the pandemic.
Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, said in a news release the fair plans to bring back the fairgoers’ favorite attractions, including carnival rides, unusual fair food, 4-H competitions and free entertainment.
