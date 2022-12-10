INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are desperate for people like Kaylee Galvan.
The 22-year-old Lake County native initially had no interest in law enforcement or any family history with policing. After graduating with a criminal justice degree from Bethel College, she worked a string of odd jobs to make ends meet.
That all changed when Galvan went on a patrol ride with a state trooper after applying for an ISP internship on a whim.
“After that first ride-along, that was all I could think about,” she said. “I was like, ‘That was the coolest thing ever. That was so fun.’ Throughout the internship, I just wanted more and more and more.”
Now, Galvan is getting exactly what she wants. In June, she graduated from the ISP police academy and joined the Lowell post as its newest state trooper.
ISP needs hundreds of others like Galvan. Since the COVID pandemic, the number of new recruits signing up for the academy has dwindled to historic lows as more officers retire or leave the profession.
The most recent recruitment class had just 23 candidates, marking the smallest numbers since 1946. Just two years ago, 50 joined the recruiting class, according to data provided by ISP’s human resources division. In 2006 and 2007, when the agency had two recruitment classes each year, the number of new recruits in total hit nearly 300.
The declining numbers come as ISP has immediate openings for 150 troopers across the state. That’s a shortfall of nearly 12%. The agency is currently allotted to have 1,285 officers.
Sgt. Andrew Kocsis, a recruiter with ISP’s human-resources division, said the fallout from the trooper shortage will become more apparent as posts remain understaffed.
“Will you see less coverage? Absolutely. That does happen,” he said. “Would that mean that troopers are going to take more calls? Absolutely, it does.”
‘THEY JUST CAN’T COMPETE’
ISP isn’t alone in its struggle to recruit officers. A vein of deepening anti-police sentiment across the nation coupled with the “Great Resignation,” in which people left the workforce in droves during the pandemic, have made it difficult for every law enforcement agency to attract and retain officers, Kocsis argued.
But while other departments have significantly boosted pay and offer alluring perks to entice new officers to the force, ISP wages are lagging even as the agency this year implemented a wage increase.
First-year troopers now earn $51,000, up from $48,000, marking a 6% increase. Even so, that’s still lower than the starting wage for troopers in every state touching Indiana except Michigan.
Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is set to give a 16% pay raise to officers next year, with the base salary for new officers increasing to just over $61,000. New officers will also receive a $10,000 signing bonus. An ISP trooper would have to work four years to receive similar pay.
Even new officers in places such as Kokomo, Bloomington and West Lafayette receive starting salaries over $60,000 after those cities recently approved major pay raises to attract new officers.
That pay gap makes it a tough sell to attract people interested in working as a state trooper, explained Bill Head, a senior lecturer in criminal justice at Indiana University.
“Most city departments are paying more than ISP, and they just can’t compete with that,” he said. “They really aren’t in the running for a lot of new recruits that are able to get better pay and maybe stay closer to home.”
The ability to give pay raises lies squarely with state legislators, and lawmakers so far haven’t been willing to invest in the agency to make it competitive, Head noted.
“The state, for whatever reason, really hasn’t given state troopers the budget,” he said. “If they’re not competitive in their compensation package, then (state troopers) are going to be second-class citizens.”
THE SEARCH IS ON
That hasn’t stopped ISP recruiters from finding unique ways to work around the pay gap. Sgt. Kocsis is confident that there are people out there who would love being a state trooper — people like new recruit Galvan. It’s just a matter of finding them.
That’s why ISP recently started asking veteran troopers to do more hands-on recruiting and community outreach to any who might be interested in joining the force. Some officers even volunteer to do gym workouts with potential candidates, Kocsis noted.
“It’s just a matter of getting that audience and capturing the people that really fit that mold,” he said.
Finding more troopers to ensure district posts are fully staffed goes deeper than just the agency, though. Kocsis explained that the officer shortfall has real consequences for rural police and sheriff’s departments, especially those in southern Indiana, which also have too few officers and rely on ISP to serve as their main policing agency.
With fewer troopers on patrol, responding to smaller departments’ calls for service can be delayed.
“We’ve become more of a primary agency in a lot of places, and that wasn’t the norm,” he said. “The past couple of years, that’s kind of changed throughout the state.”
But as long as ISP’s pay matrix stays well below that of many city police departments, it will remain difficult for the agency to attract new recruits, argued Head, the IU lecturer.
If that doesn’t change soon, the shortage of troopers could have real-life consequences for Hoosiers.
“They’re sort of the backbone in terms of providing a presence across the state,” Head said. “When the rubber hits the road, we’re not going to have as many state troopers out on the highways patrolling and providing responses to traffic accidents.”
