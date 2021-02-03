INDIANAPOLIS — State officials will continue to prioritize elderly Hoosiers and those with pre-existing health conditions for the COVID-19 vaccine.
While other states have pivoted to include teachers and other essential workers, Indiana will continue to move in five-year increments by age and underlying health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, sickle cell disease or kidney disease, which can exacerbate COVID-19.
“I know that many Hoosiers are frustrated that we do not have enough vaccine to give doses to everyone who wants that vaccine,” said Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, in the regular Wednesday COVID-19 update news conference. “Unfortunately, we also have millions of Hoosiers who have underlying medical conditions … that put them at a greater risk of severe illness from COVID.”
All of Indiana’s neighboring states, and nearly half of the nation’s states, have prioritized teachers for vaccines. Under the new vaccine allotment plan, Indiana will receive an additional 20,000 doses each week.
Officials cut off questions before answering how they would check someone’s health conditions or essential worker status at vaccination sites and didn’t list all qualifying health conditions. Age, currently used to determine vaccine eligibility, can be confirmed onsite with a state ID, such as a driver’s license.
With women accounting for two-thirds of vaccine recipients, the state announced it would encourage men to vaccinate with a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. A 30-second ad will honor the life of Paul Loggan, a former North Central High School athletic director, who died from COVID-19 complications at Easter in 2020.
“We want to make sure we reach everybody where they live, work and play,” Box said.
Box advised families and friends watching the Super Bowl to socially distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings to contain COVID-19’s spread.
The state announced it would send 3 million KN95 masks and hand sanitizer to frontline workers and another million KN95 masks to teachers and staff at schools. Schools will also receive approximately 600,000 children’s masks for grades K-6 and rapid testing kits.
“Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to support our schools and protect our students,” Box said, announcing changes to school quarantining guidelines. “We hope that these steps will help decrease the disruption that COVID-19 continues to cause in our educational system and lead to quicker isolation of positive individuals, which will reduce the spread of the virus.”
The new school recommendations call for no quarantines if students and teachers exposed to infection at school were at least three feet apart and wearing masks at all times. Schools may shorten current 14-day quarantines to seven days if the person exposed has a negative nasal swab test at least five days after exposure.
