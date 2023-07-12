Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch led a roundtable discussion with Indiana tourism professionals Wednesday afternoon to discuss ways to improve Indiana’s tourist marketing and highlight the state’s historic, economic, natural and cultural assets.
Seated at Upland Brewing in Jeffersonville against the backdrop of the Ohio River, Crouch was joined by Elaine Bedel, CEO and Secretary of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
During the roundtable, Crouch emphasized the importance of highlighting the quality of life people can experience in Indiana and telling Indiana’s story both past and present.
“The next chapter in our history is quality of life — how we attract talent and how we grow our population,” Crouch said. “It used to be that people followed businesses, but today the businesses are following people, and people want to live where they have that quality of life. Quality of life means different things to different people, but one of the things that is important is having destinations, having nature destinations, having historic destinations, having hospitality destinations where people can enjoy that quality of life.”
Crouch said she and the IDDC are working to spread the word about what Indiana, particularly Southern Indiana, has to offer.
“You can’t go to too many places in this country and have the same kind of experience as you have along the Ohio River,” she said. “I think we have to play to our strengths, but we can’t be afraid to be proud and loud, which is one thing that’s kind of hard for us to do.”
Crouch praised the “IN Indiana” marketing campaign, which was launched in 2022. The campaign consists of branding templates that businesses and municipalities can customize to fit their own needs, pairing the “IN Indiana” logo with their own messages and marketing to help tell Indiana’s story.
Bedel said the IDCC inherited a budget of $4.7 million per year from the Indiana Office of Tourism and Development, which later evolved into the IDCC. With neighboring states having budgets of $40 to $45 million, $4.7 million was not enough to meet the IDCC’s goals, she said. As a result, the IDCC successfully convinced the Indiana legislature to give the IDCC $20 million per year.
One way the IDCC plans to use the money is by implementing co-ops, Bedel said. This would look like partnering with destination marketing organizations around the state, each putting in $50,000 to expand access to resources and marketing strategies.
“When you look at it, the more we can provide locally, we’re still promoting the state of Indiana,” she said.
Some of these co-ops include quality of life co-ops, Bedel said, which would focus on the quality of life in specific communities. Five municipalities across the state will participate in the program, with Jeffersonville being one of the first. These would include videos about what each community has to offer.
“The whole idea is that we can use our resources in a way that will benefit you,” she said.
It’s important to have a strong, well-funded state tourism effort so people looking to travel will consider coming to Indiana, said Jim Epperson, executive director of Go SoIN.
“In order to be in that top 3 consideration set of states, that they start paying attention to and are receptive to our campaign and then they’re receptive to our partners’ attractions marketing,” Epperson said.
A study conducted in 2022 surveyed people about which states people consider first when planning trips. While states such as Florida, California and Colorado ranked within the top 10 spots, Indiana ranked 45th, Bedel said.
Another 2022 Southern Indiana tourism report showed the impact of marketing and ads on travelers’ perceptions of Indiana. It compared the viewpoints of those who had not visited Indiana to the viewpoints of those who had visited Indiana and seen advertising about the state. Of those who had not visited Indiana or seen advertising, only 19% deemed Indiana a good place to live. However, 61% of those who had visited said Indiana was a good place to live, demonstrating the change in perception.
“We know we’re better than that, but we haven’t told our story,” Bedel said.
Looking forward, the IDCC is planning to fund a statewide economic impact study to give businesses and municipalities the opportunity to analyze the economic impact of tourism. The IDCC also plans to purchase a geofencing software license for the entire state, Bedel said, which will be beneficial to determine where tourists are coming from and who to market to next.
To further welcome people into the state, the Indiana Department of Transportation has a 10-year plan to put new welcome centers around the state. These include a farm-themed rest stop on I-69, an aerospace-themed stop on I-65 and a racetrack-themed stop on I-70.
Drawing in new Hoosiers and illuminating parts of Indiana’s history that may have gone hidden or unknown is also a goal.
The NextLevel Veterans initiative, created by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, brings together public and private organizations to recruit and employ discharging military personnel to Indiana, and aims to retain those already in the state.
INvets, a nonprofit organization that helps former service members transition to civilian life, met with more than 300 veterans and their families earlier this year about moving to Indiana, Bedel said. INvets is hoping to attract 1,200 veterans each year.
In December of last year, the Evansville Wartime Museum was designated as the official World War II military museum in Indiana. The national designation is only given to one museum in each state.
“I knew Indiana was a very patriotic state,” Crouch said. “Per capita, we’re a leading state in sending men and women to defend our country. Geographically, we have the fourth-largest national guard in the country, and the twelfth-most medal of honor recipients.”
Due to the strong patriotic sentiment, Bedel and her team have developed a new state website detailing major military monuments and museums around the state. The site is a tribute to the pride Hoosiers take in their military veterans, Bedel said.
Other ideas involved spotlighting Indiana’s diversity. Crouch said she wants to work on putting in trails highlighting the history of Native Americans in the state.
Telling the story of Indiana also involves telling the story of its history. Chris Miles, SoIN Tourism’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, said SoIN Tourism is working on initiatives and events to highlight Indiana’s deep history with the Underground Railroad. Currently, they are working on a cycling event to use the trails and pathways of the Underground Railroad.
“It’s an opportunity, uniquely, to share the history of our state,” Miles said. “Good, bad or indifferent, but it’s still history.”
Bedel said she wants to highlight all of the various cultural groups that exist in Indiana.
“I think we have more diversity here than people recognize,” she said.
Crouch said Indiana’s biggest assets is the friendliness and hospitality of Hoosiers. Epperson said he believes the best stories visitors take home are those of everyday interactions with the people of Indiana.
“It’s the interactions with the person at the hotel front desk or the restaurant server or the tour guide that really make the experience for them,” he said. “A lot of places have assets and attractions, but that human interaction makes it special. I think we’re probably better at that than a lot of other places.”
