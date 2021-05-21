NEW ALBANY — Indiana University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before classes begin this fall.
IU issued a news release Friday announcing its decision. The requirement affects all campuses, including Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. The university should be able to lift most restrictions for mask-wearing and social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, officials stated in the news release.
“Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience,” officials stated in the news release.
In order to meet the requirement, IU urged all students, faculty and staff to receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 1.
"The COVID-19 vaccines that are currently authorized by the FDA are extremely safe and effective," said Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives for IU's Medical Response Team and assistant professor of infectious diseases in the IU School of Medicine. "There are very, very few medical reasons a person would not be able to receive this vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available throughout the U.S., and now those 12 years old and above are eligible. I recommend, unless you have a medical contraindication, to schedule and get the vaccine as soon as you can -- not only for yourself, but for those you love as well."
An exemption request process will be in place by June 15, but the university is “strongly encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Exemptions will be strictly limited to include medical exemptions and documented and significant religious exemptions, university officials said.
"Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, one of our main goals has been to make it safer to be a part of the IU community than not," said Michael A. McRobbie, president of Indiana University. "We continue to plan for an in-person fall 2021 semester and expect that we'll return to mostly normal operations. Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine among our students, faculty and staff continues to extend the university's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses and brings us one step closer to making a 'return to normal' a reality."
Students, faculty and staff who haven't already provided the university with their vaccination information must complete a form documenting dose dates along with a photo or scan of documentation, such as a CDC card.
“The university has outlined strong consequences for those who choose not to meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement and do not receive an exemption,” officials said in the news release.
“For students, they will see their class registration canceled, CrimsonCard access terminated and access to IU systems such as Canvas and email terminated, and they will not be allowed to participate in any on-campus activity. Faculty and staff who choose not to meet the requirement will no longer be able to be employed by Indiana University. Working remotely and not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is not an option.”
Republican legislators last month pushed through a new law prohibiting state or local governments from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports. Conservatives across the country portray them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.
The Indiana law doesn’t include any limits on schools or private businesses.
