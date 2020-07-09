INDIANAPOLIS — Diabetics in Indiana who need insulin will be able to get their medicine from a pharmacist without a prescription starting January 2021.
Senate Enrolled Act 255 allows Indiana to join the rest of the nation in allowing the purchase of insulin without a prescription from doctors.
“Insulin isn’t something that you can take one day and skip a few days,” said Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, and author of SEA 225.
Indiana, from 2014 to present, is the only state in the U.S. to require a prescription to purchase insulin. Some feared that allowing insulin to be sold over the counter would cause diabetics to purchase it without consulting their doctors first.
But George Huntly, president of the diabetes volunteer council, shared a story with legislators in a hearing that highlighted the dangers of requiring prescriptions for insulin.
Huntly spoke about a man named Steven from Elkhart, Indiana, who in a matter of a week ran out of his rapid-acting insulin and only had two days left of his long-acting insulin. Steven, Huntly said, could not afford the $800 it cost him to pick up his prescription for the next few weeks. Steven’s blood sugar then spiked — up to 350 and well outside of the safe range of 70 to 120, according to Huntly.
“This was the first time that I had spoken to somebody who was in this situation and who had simply given up,” Huntly said. “He had given up trying to do it. He was going to resign himself to pass away.”
For those with diabetes, insulin can be a life-saving drug. Those who have Type 1 diabetes, for example, experience an autoimmune disease in which the immune system accidentally destroys cells in the pancreas that create insulin. This process can take place anywhere from days to years, forcing patients to take insulin to keep their blood sugar at a healthy level.
Patients who experience Type 2 diabetes either have a pancreas that does not make enough insulin, or the insulin made is not used properly by the body as a result of insulin resistance.
In both types, patients must manage a good diet and exercise to keep the disease in check. But insulin injections can help manage diabetes further.
Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, said she hopes the new law gives those with diabetes greater access to insulin. Shackleford said she decided to help sponsor the bill because of an ongoing diabetes epidemic taking place in Indiana.
In Indiana, 695,832 people have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. That makes up about 12.9% of the adult population. It is also estimated that of this number, 160,000 people are unaware they have it.
“We were trying to come up with other ideas of how we can make it more affordable for diabetics to have insulin,” Shackleford said.
Tabby Fitzgerald is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
