SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to add electric vehicle charging stations across the state, including several in Southern Indiana.
INDOT will present a series of statewide public information meetings this month about the state’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan, including a July 21 meeting at the New Albany Educational Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road.
The New Albany meeting will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a presentation will take place at noon. The session will offer updates on the program and gather public input.
The department plans to add stations in both Floyd and Clark counties near interstate routes. The New Albany station will be located off Exit 123 along Interstate 64. In Clarksville, stations will include one near Exit 2 at Eastern Boulevard and one near Exit 5 of Veterans Parkway.
Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff at INDOT, said the plan is a federal requirement for Indiana’s involvement in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which was established through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
The NEVI program offers federal funding to install DC Fast Charge charging stations. Indiana is investing $100 million to add electric vehicle infrastructure, including stations along federally-identified alternative fuel corridors (AFCs).
Manning said INDOT will award grants for the building of the charging stations, and after grants are awarded, construction will likely begin early next year. The site hosts for charging stations could include locations such as gas stations, restaurants or hotels, and as long they are in the designated area, they would be eligible to apply for the NEVI funding.
“We identify the route and the interchange, but when we put the site out for proposals, the grant recipients will actually identify the site host,” he said.
Each station will be required to have a minimum of four charging ports, he said.
“That’s a minimum, so some of the proposers could come back to us and say, we think that at a given price point, we can provide six ports or eight ports,” he said.
Manning said he encourages people to provide feedback about what they are seeking in terms of electric vehicle infrastructure. This could include ways to incorporate local businesses in the building of the charging stations or ways to provide “equity and accessibility” so that “both urban and rural residents have access to the infrastructure.”
“So these are all things we want to be able to document in the plan,” he said. “We’ll be talking about how we’ve identified measures for that and how we want to go about that, but certainly we want to get input and feedback from the public as well.”
The percentage of electric vehicle users is low in Indiana, but it continues to grow, Manning said.
“It’s growing pretty rapidly year over year, and that’s expected to continue as EVs get more affordable, as there are more different makes and models, different options for people to choose from,” he said. “That growth is expected to continue, so this investment allows Indiana to make sure that we have the infrastructure available to support that adoption and make it convenient for people to own and operate an EV not only within the state but if they are looking to travel regionally or nationally.”
New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said INDOT’s plans are a “great opportunity” for the city. He notes that the city has been at the “leading edge” as it adds electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging ports and the addition of an electric vehicle to the city’s police fleet.
“We have a charging station at the farmers market, and we have a couple of other locations where we’ve partnered with a couple of entities — we’re going to let them announce where their charging stations are going to go,” he said.
He touted the benefits of adding electric vehicle charging stations.
“Obviously it’s great for the environment, but it’s also something unique,” Summers said. “So if folks are traveling along the interstate searching for charging locations and we’re one of the better facilities in the state, we’re one of the target facilities — I think it positions the City of New Albany to be able to bring more folks into the city.”
Manning said the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure will give people the “confidence and peace of mind that there are charging stations available and a network available” when needed.
He said the addition of this infrastructure could also support economic development in Indiana.
“So having charging stations in communities helps to draw electric vehicle owners in,” Manning said. “As they need to charge, they’re spending time in local businesses or checking out parks or cultural institutions or what have you, so it has both transportation and business benefits, but also economic development and quality of life benefits.”
