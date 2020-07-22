CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Louisville Paving and Construction Inc. plans to close two intersections along S.R. 62 in Clark County this weekend to perform full-depth patching as part of a $4.8-million asphalt resurface contract that began late last month.
The intersections of Logistics Ave. and River Ridge Circle at S.R. 62 are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 27, weather permitting.
The signed detour route for Logistics Ave. will follow Patrol Rd. to River Ridge Pkwy. (eastbound) and Patrol Rd. to S.R. 62 (westbound). The route for River Ridge Circle will follow Patrol Rd. to Executive Dr. (eastbound) and Patrol Rd. to Trey St. (westbound).
Patching, milling and paving will continue along S.R. 62 from just north of Charlestown to S.R. 265 through early October. Nighttime work will take place under lane closures during the week, with possible daytime closures on weekends.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
