CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville man was killed Wednesday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a semi-truck and trailer on I-265.
Indiana State Police at the Sellersburg Post said in a news release that at 2:43 p.m., they and other Clark County emergency responders received 911 reports of an injury crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer along westbound Interstate 265 near the Interstate 65 interchange at the seven-mile-marker.
The Clark County Coroner's office said John Billman was dead at the scene.
Troopers from the Sellersburg post, officers from the Clarksville City Police Department, and state highway workers from the Indiana Department of Transportation closed a portion of westbound I-265 and diverted westbound traffic onto northbound I-65 as an ISP crash reconstruction team conducted the investigation.
The news release says preliminary investigation reveals a green 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, driven by Billman, 52, was entering westbound I-265 from the northbound I-65 on ramp.
At the same time, a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by James Mayfield, 51, of Andrews, North Carolina, was westbound on I-265, approaching the same on ramp.
Investigators believe the Freightliner crossed into the on ramp at the same time the motorcycle was beginning to merge left toward the westbound lanes and struck the Harley Davidson.
Mayfield was not injured in the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, police said.
This crash is still under investigation.
