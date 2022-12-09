NEW ALBANY – In only their second RNMKRS Virtual Sales competition, 14 Indiana University Southeast business students cleaned house against some of the top collegiate sales programs in the country, placing first in the role play competition and second in the SpeedSell competition.
All 14 students scored in the top 20% of participants and 13 of the 14 placed in the top 5% of participants. Four IU Southeast students placed in the top 1% including Griffin Alvey who placed second overall, Emilee Organ, 12th place, Will Eplion, 14th place and Dalton Isenberg, who placed 17th. Alvey also placed second overall in the SpeedSell competition.
“I am so proud of this group,” Cox said. “They worked so exceptionally hard —every one of them — and the results show that. To have every student finish in the top 20%, that is unheard of, and was unequaled by any other university. Just a phenomenal showing.”
This year’s competition featured 1,500 students from 49 top-rated schools, including Harvard, Boston College, Indiana State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, James Madison, University of Kansas and Georgia Southern, who took the top prize in SpeedSell. A total of 32 universities competed in SpeedSell.
In the role play competition, the students were sales representatives for Dell, the computer manufacturer. The simulation had them selling Dell Rugged laptops to a police department. They had 15 minutes to open the sales call, proceed through the discovery and investigation process to the presentation of solutions, handling objections and obtaining a commitment.
The SpeedSell competition ranks a 90 second “elevator” pitch.
RNMKRS utilize an interpersonal communication engine (ICE)—an AI animation—to simulate interactions between individuals in the sales process and to provide bias-free feedback and scoring that is needed for participants to improve their ability, according to the Cox. It is both a training tool and competitive experience, promoting “muscle memory” around the sales process and several fundamental selling skills. The role play training tool allows students to practice anytime, anywhere, in a safe environment, where they can experiment to find what works and what doesn’t.
“Students gain a lot from taking part in the competitions, including a good understanding of the consultative selling process and the opportunity to develop critical selling skills, in addition to confidence in their abilities,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.