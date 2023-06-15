SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech held its second Juneteenth Jubilee where speakers talked about the importance of the holiday and celebrated after the program.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, the same day slaves in Texas learned they had been freed. On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston harbor and issued general order three, which proclaimed freedom for the enslaved people. This event happened more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The holiday symbolizes for many African Americans what the 4th of July symbolizes for all Americans, freedom. It serves as a historical milestone reminding all Americans of the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery.
Juneteenth did not become a federal holiday until June 2021 and is now celebrated widely throughout the nation.
Speakers at the celebration were Eunice Trotter, Indiana Landmark’s Black Heritage Preservation program director, and Deonte Hollowell, Spalding University’s program director of African American studies.
“I was educated to believe that our history started with us being enslaved,” Hollowell said. “I was educated to believe that our people were slaves. In fact, they were not slaves, they were enslaved.”
Hollowell teaches African American history at Spalding where he starts his lessons in Africa and then works his way up to slavery in America.
He spoke about the difference between liberation and emancipation at the celebration.
“Someone can emancipate you,” Hollowell said. “Can’t nobody liberate you, you got to do that yourself.”
The Emancipation Proclamation did not free the slaves, people like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Jacobs and Harriet Tubman did, Hollowell said.
To end his speech, Hollowell spoke about the importance of celebrating and recognizing Juneteenth.
“One thing we have is our history, and they can’t take that away from us, nobody can take that away from us,” Hollowell said.
Trotter spoke about preserving African American history, as well as slavery being practiced in every part of the country, not just the South.
“In every place in this country, slavery was practiced,” Trotter said. “Here in Indiana as a historian and researcher, I have found countless indentured servitude contracts.”
Those contracts date anywhere from the late 1700s to the mid-1830s that an enslaved person who was brought to the northern state would sign a contract that said they would work for anywhere between 30 to 90 years in exchange for a place to eat and sleep.
If African Americans did not sign these contracts, they would have been able to be sold down the river, Trotter said.
“A lot of slaves were brought right here to Indiana and then were sold to the South,” Trotter said.
She studied history as a hobby while she was working in the journalism field, but now her job at Indiana Landmarks is to research Black history and preserve buildings and landmarks that are a part of Black history on a statewide scale.
Indiana Landmarks has focused on preserving Black Heritage since the 1990s, but has mainly been focused on buildings like churches, houses and more.
“But now, after realizing with a lot of debate, a lot of our heritage has been erased,” Trotter said. “We are focused on saving the stories that occurred in those sites.”
Erasures of these historical sites happened when towns and cities started tearing down those buildings to put in interstates, hospitals and more.
Preserving history is important to Trotter; she wants more people to be interested in preserving their history as well.
“When people know who they are, where they come from, what their history is, particularly young people,” Trotter said. “they have a greater sense of pride, they perform better in school, they have less problems with their behavior.”
Trotter encouraged people to go out and learn about their family history regardless of their family’s history.
“It’s going to be more difficult going into the future to capture your family history,” Trotter said. “Go to CVS, buy a notebook, start with yourself… you got to document your histories now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.