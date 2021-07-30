Ivy Tech Community College and Franklin College have partnered to provide an accelerated pathway to a bachelor’s degree, giving students an opportunity to earn both a high-value associate degree and a distinguished four-year bachelor’s degree in only three years.
Effective fall 2021, Ivy Tech students who have earned an associate degree in liberal arts through the College’s Associate Accelerated Program can easily transfer their credits to Franklin College and complete one of 17 liberal arts bachelor’s degree in two years. Students in the program are guaranteed admission to Franklin College, based on certain provisions, and into select Franklin programs via a Guaranteed Admission Articulation Agreement.
Ivy Tech’s Associate Accelerated Program helps high school graduates earn an associate degree in just 11 months and prepares them to transfer seamlessly to a four-year college to earn their bachelor's degree. It is a rigorous program for traditional-age college students, in which coursework is spread over five eight-week terms and classes are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The partnership with Franklin College builds on that foundation to give students a well-rounded, highly regarded bachelor’s degree that can propel them into their careers or on to additional higher education. Ivy Tech and Franklin’s guaranteed admissions partnership for these students is the only arrangement of its kind in state.
“Our ASAP program has served as an innovative and inspiring format to help our most driven students earn their associate degree in less than one year,” said Ivy Tech President Dr. Sue Ellspermann. “Pairing it with a prestigious bachelor’s degree program at Franklin College will guarantee our students have the opportunity to continue their education, reach their academic goals, and prepare to succeed in their careers. We are grateful for Franklin’s partnership and the benefits this pathway will provide our students.”
Aligning current best practices and the state's established initiatives, the Guaranteed Admission Agreement spells out necessary coursework toward degree requirements at both institutions. Applying for admission to Franklin College is free, and the deposit to secure registration is $200. There is no additional cost to transfer to Franklin College from Ivy Tech. This guaranteed admission eliminates any loss of credits while minimizing cost to students and ensuring they can complete their bachelor's degrees on time.
“Franklin College is committed to educational partnerships, and to supporting students in pursuit of their passions,” said Franklin College President Kerry Prather. “We are eager to welcome Ivy Tech’s Liberal Arts ASAP students into our college community, where they will have access to all the resources necessary to reach their academic potential and complete a bachelor’s degree program.”
For eligibility, students must enroll at Ivy Tech Community College and complete all ASAP course work for the Associate of Science degree and the Transfer General Education Core requirements, earn a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and meet any other eligibility requirements for their specific program.
Students who meet the eligibility requirements can transfer into one of the following bachelor’s degree programs at Franklin College: Art History, Art Studio-Graphic Design, Art Studio-DFAP, Art Studio-Painting, Creative Writing, Economics, English, Multimedia Journalism, Music, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Public Relations, Religion, Sociology: General Track, Sociology: Criminal Justice Track, or Theatre.
“Ivy Tech ASAP students from across the state will have the opportunity to take advantage of this unique partnership with Franklin College,” said Dr. Steven Combs, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Columbus campus.
“As the campus that serves Johnson County and the Franklin area, we are particularly excited by this agreement that enables our ASAP students to smoothly transition to a four-year institution and continue their education close to home. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Franklin College and potentially developing additional opportunities for students.”
Once students transfer to Franklin College, they will be awarded no less than 60 semester hours of transfer credit toward their bachelor’s degree and will then pursue the additional 60 credit hours or more at Franklin to complete their specific degree. Students must also meet Franklin’s minimum grade requirements for specific courses and program requirement grade point averages.
“We are excited to partner with Ivy Tech through this targeted articulation with their Liberal Arts ASAP program,” said Dr. Kristin C. Flora, Franklin College Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “Such a partnership increases the accessibility of a Franklin College education to high-achieving students throughout the state who begin their educational journey on an Ivy Tech campus. We are confident that this relationship will positively contribute to our state’s goal of 60% of working-age Hoosiers having a quality college degree or credential by the year 2025.”
