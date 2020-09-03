SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg campus has officially launched its Career Coaching and Employer Connections program and welcoming students to participate.
Ivy Tech developed the program, which brings together career development and employer outreach to meet the needs of the workforce. Most importantly, with the student in mind, it creates a cohesive model for student and employer engagement. The program will emphasize comprehensive career readiness practices working alongside academic preparation throughout a student’s college experience.
Ivy Tech is positioning itself to launch careers for students of all ages and as the place to seek top talent for employment opportunities. With the ever-changing workforce, Ivy Tech provides custom training to meet the demands of companies looking to add to the skills of current employees to grow and retain personnel.
For students, the Career Coaching and Employer Connections program will provide the opportunity for:
• Creation of a Career Development Portfolio
• Career Coaching focused, one-to-one relationship to help the student figure out the right steps for their career path to match their values, interests, personality and skills.
• Work and Learn opportunitities to build relationships with employers and gain direct experience in careers that interest the student
The CCEC program also benefits employers by helping them find top talent for their workforce needs and/or add to the skills of current employees with custom training.
Ryan Pavlina with GKN Metallurgy in Salem had this to say about their experience with Ivy Tech’s CCEC, “Navigating budgets and training during a pandemic can be extremely tough. Ivy Tech has helped us take advantage of free training funds produced by the state. We would not have the top tier talent that we do without Ivy Tech’s assistance.”
Ivy Tech has received support to establish CCEC from several other organizations including Lilly Endowment, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Glick Fund, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Garatoni-Smith Family Foundation, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and Salesforce.
Ivy Tech will roll out the new model through a phased approach over four years. The first phase commenced last fall with six campuses launching in August: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Kokomo, Sellersburg, and Madison.
