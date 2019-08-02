Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan Trent Harrell, 25, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, run from officer

Tavon J. Hyman, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Mabrin Davey, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Renee Daffron, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Brian Kinslow, 47, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Melissa Gail Downs, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael James McDonald, 44, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Jonathan Keyth Duke, 64 Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kayla Nicole Haysley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Edward Star Robinson, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amber Michelle Davis, 26, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ellen E. Miller, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Holly Renee Akins, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

William F. Ward, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Melissa Jenkins, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Trenton J. Baucom, 23, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana

Brittany M. Pound, 25, Louisville, theft

Rachel R. Jennings, 39, Louisville, theft

Felonies

Heather M. Goldsmith, 30, Louisville, needs waiver signed

Robert D. Saccoccio, 36, Borden, unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, driving while suspended prior

Jason H. Morgan, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe

Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 25, New Albany, warrant, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic violator

Donna M. Provenza, 37, New Salisbury, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Kevin A. Grant, 30, city at large, fraud on a financial institution

Carl E. Koenig, 39, Louisville, warrant, failure to comply - unlawful possession of syringe prior, escape

Jereme D. Koch, 34, Scottsburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement using vehicle, driving while suspended prior

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Marcia M. Pound, 51, Salem, warrant, theft

