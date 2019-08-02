CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan Trent Harrell, 25, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, run from officer
Tavon J. Hyman, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Mabrin Davey, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Renee Daffron, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Brian Kinslow, 47, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Melissa Gail Downs, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael James McDonald, 44, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Jonathan Keyth Duke, 64 Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kayla Nicole Haysley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Edward Star Robinson, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amber Michelle Davis, 26, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ellen E. Miller, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Holly Renee Akins, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
William F. Ward, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Melissa Jenkins, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Trenton J. Baucom, 23, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana
Brittany M. Pound, 25, Louisville, theft
Rachel R. Jennings, 39, Louisville, theft
Felonies
Heather M. Goldsmith, 30, Louisville, needs waiver signed
Robert D. Saccoccio, 36, Borden, unlawful possession of syringe, false informing, driving while suspended prior
Jason H. Morgan, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe
Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 25, New Albany, warrant, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic violator
Donna M. Provenza, 37, New Salisbury, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Kevin A. Grant, 30, city at large, fraud on a financial institution
Carl E. Koenig, 39, Louisville, warrant, failure to comply - unlawful possession of syringe prior, escape
Jereme D. Koch, 34, Scottsburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement using vehicle, driving while suspended prior
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Marcia M. Pound, 51, Salem, warrant, theft
