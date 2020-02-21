CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Corey Michael Grangier, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jose Palemon De La Cruz, 32, Clarksville, operator never licensed
David Wayne Baise, 42, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal
Alisa Ann Smith, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Charles Edward Robinson Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
George Troy Zearing, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian Richard Rivera, 33, Charlestown, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Thomas A. Edwards, 41, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wyatt Eric Thompson, 30, Clarksville, court order return
James Earl Slaughter, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
James LeRoy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tiana Michelle Briggs, 27, Louisville, theft
Latoi Geneva Little, 42, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Marty Simpson Thompson, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Troy Edward Stumler, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Kenneth William Shryock, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adam Wayne Sears, 32, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Casie N. Hale, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donte Settles, 30, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher James Harlow, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, theft
Terry Lee McCall, 21, Louisville, battery with bodily injury, intimidation with weapon, battery, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, criminal mischief
Jason Tyler Nevitt, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
David A. Wilson, 38, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
RELEASED
Kevin Scott Henry, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Carl E. Morgan, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dana R. Folickman, 49, Depauw, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Jackie D. Lowe, 54, Lanesville, possession of marijuana, hold for Gibson County, KY
Eric L. McClellon Jr., 25, Louisville, warrant
Brittany N. Belcher, 26, New Albany, criminal conversion, possession of methamphetamine
Carolyn S. Santiago, 45, Louisville, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
James E. Slaughter, 30, Louisville, warrant
David M. Booher, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kenneth W. Henson, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County
Kaitlin N. Rollins, 21, Seymour, disorderly conduct, public intoxicated
Christopher D. Rakes, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan M. Love, 24, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
David R. Bates, 59, New Albany
Amanda G. Miller, 34, Sellersburg, driving while being a habitual traffic violator
