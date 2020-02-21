Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Corey Michael Grangier, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jose Palemon De La Cruz, 32, Clarksville, operator never licensed

David Wayne Baise, 42, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal

Alisa Ann Smith, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Charles Edward Robinson Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

George Troy Zearing, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Richard Rivera, 33, Charlestown, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Thomas A. Edwards, 41, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wyatt Eric Thompson, 30, Clarksville, court order return

James Earl Slaughter, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

James LeRoy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tiana Michelle Briggs, 27, Louisville, theft

Latoi Geneva Little, 42, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Marty Simpson Thompson, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Troy Edward Stumler, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Kenneth William Shryock, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adam Wayne Sears, 32, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Casie N. Hale, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donte Settles, 30, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher James Harlow, 47, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, theft

Terry Lee McCall, 21, Louisville, battery with bodily injury, intimidation with weapon, battery, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, criminal mischief

Jason Tyler Nevitt, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

David A. Wilson, 38, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

RELEASED

Kevin Scott Henry, 42, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Carl E. Morgan, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dana R. Folickman, 49, Depauw, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Jackie D. Lowe, 54, Lanesville, possession of marijuana, hold for Gibson County, KY

Eric L. McClellon Jr., 25, Louisville, warrant

Brittany N. Belcher, 26, New Albany, criminal conversion, possession of methamphetamine

Carolyn S. Santiago, 45, Louisville, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

James E. Slaughter, 30, Louisville, warrant

David M. Booher, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kenneth W. Henson, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County

Kaitlin N. Rollins, 21, Seymour, disorderly conduct, public intoxicated

Christopher D. Rakes, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan M. Love, 24, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

David R. Bates, 59, New Albany

Amanda G. Miller, 34, Sellersburg, driving while being a  habitual traffic violator

