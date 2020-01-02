Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin Michael Morris Jr., 19, Edinburgh, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terri Ann Hawk, 48, Mooresville, warrant (felony)

David Michale Klein, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, warrant (misdemeanor)

Oscar Borjas Lopez, 47, New Albany, operator never licensed

David Wayne Proctor, 57, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jose Nieto, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Bradley James Johnson, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

Samantha Jean Anderson, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Timothy Shane Sherrill, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas Grant Gravitt, 33, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Paige Allison Marie Ridener, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Ralph Harrison Parr, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Alison S. Carter, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Isaiah Bailey Blanton, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Brian J. Williams, 29, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass, prior conviction for same property, public intoxication

Charles G. Greer, 55, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Denise R. Wright, 62, Jeffersonville, theft

Yaquelin D. Batista Mok, 47, Louisville, theft

Dillon Baker, 28, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation

William Ryan Densford, 35, Clarksville, criminal mischief

Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Michael D. Gates, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Derrick Kyle Daniels, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Jesse M. Reeder, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandy L. Burton, 41, Memphis, warrant, failure to appear

John R. Cardwell, 47, New Albany, burglary

Noreen M. Cousins, 38, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear

Mark A. Hinson, 35, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole

Annette Sims, 52, South Bend, warrant, failure to appear

George R. Tash, 54, Scottsburg, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Lavictor C. Clarkson, 30, Louisville, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana

Aaron J. Shirley, 27, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, invasion of privacy

Kelly A. Baird, 26, New Albany, warrant

Troy W. Zearing, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Kaitlyn N. Rollins, 21, Seymour, driving while intoxicated

Paige E. Martin, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangerment

Taylor M. Cheatham, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, refusal

