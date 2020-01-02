CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin Michael Morris Jr., 19, Edinburgh, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terri Ann Hawk, 48, Mooresville, warrant (felony)
David Michale Klein, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, warrant (misdemeanor)
Oscar Borjas Lopez, 47, New Albany, operator never licensed
David Wayne Proctor, 57, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jose Nieto, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Bradley James Johnson, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Samantha Jean Anderson, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Timothy Shane Sherrill, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas Grant Gravitt, 33, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Paige Allison Marie Ridener, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Ralph Harrison Parr, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Alison S. Carter, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Isaiah Bailey Blanton, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Brian J. Williams, 29, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass, prior conviction for same property, public intoxication
Charles G. Greer, 55, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Denise R. Wright, 62, Jeffersonville, theft
Yaquelin D. Batista Mok, 47, Louisville, theft
Dillon Baker, 28, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation
William Ryan Densford, 35, Clarksville, criminal mischief
Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Michael D. Gates, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Derrick Kyle Daniels, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Jesse M. Reeder, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandy L. Burton, 41, Memphis, warrant, failure to appear
John R. Cardwell, 47, New Albany, burglary
Noreen M. Cousins, 38, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear
Mark A. Hinson, 35, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole
Annette Sims, 52, South Bend, warrant, failure to appear
George R. Tash, 54, Scottsburg, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Lavictor C. Clarkson, 30, Louisville, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Aaron J. Shirley, 27, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, invasion of privacy
Kelly A. Baird, 26, New Albany, warrant
Troy W. Zearing, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Kaitlyn N. Rollins, 21, Seymour, driving while intoxicated
Paige E. Martin, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangerment
Taylor M. Cheatham, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, refusal
