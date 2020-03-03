CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christian Lynn Lindsey, 20, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa Renay Wilkins, 29, no address listed, hold for Hardin County, KY (felony)
Francis Edward Wilkins, 32, Owensboro, KY, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, escape from detention, hold for Hamilton County, OH
Dyrel Faurax Yedemey, 26, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Elesha F. Boone, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, prior unrelated conviction
Paul Glenn Eurton III, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandie Gayle Zetko, 40, Clarksville, theft
Gary Sistrunk, 38, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeromy Lee Nelson, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Rickey M. Couts Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 36, Louisville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Debbi Lynn Smith, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Douglas Allen Fountain, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Alan Smith, 41, Charlestown, domestic battery with previous conviction, strangulation, residential entry, criminal confinement, interference with reporting of crime, domestic battery with injury, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Ulice C. Orr Jr., 57, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Michael Thomas VanOver, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Florence Louis Fowler, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gerald Eugene Macrander, 53, Scottsburg, warrant, (failure to appear)
Michael D. Wathal, 23, Westville Correctional Facility, court order transport for Westville Correctional Facility
Matthew T. Rose, 18, Corydon, possession of a syringe, operating without ever receiving a license
Kyle C. Bergmann, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
RELEASED
None
