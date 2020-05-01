Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories

Steven Adrian Coats, 41, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Howard Patrick Arnold, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua L. Biegel, 41, Campbellsville, KY, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY and Washington County, KY

Charles E. Pearson, 19, no address listed, warrant

Elena A. Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond Douglas, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Todd M. Nance, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)

RELEASED

None

