CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories
Steven Adrian Coats, 41, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Howard Patrick Arnold, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua L. Biegel, 41, Campbellsville, KY, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY and Washington County, KY
Charles E. Pearson, 19, no address listed, warrant
Elena A. Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond Douglas, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Todd M. Nance, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)
RELEASED
None
