After a year of uncertainty in public education, a handful of students and staff at Clarksville Community Schools were happy to resume what has become a beloved spring tradition for the school district: the teacher of the year program.
The “Investing in Teachers Teacher of the Year” program was launched in 2018 in partnership with arc, the Jeffersonville innovation company, to recognize the talented and dedicated teaching staff of Clarksville Community Schools.
Each school selects a winner through a nomination and application process. The three building-level representatives then go through an interview process and a district-level teacher of the year is announced during a spring ceremony. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this ceremony was canceled last year and no 2020 district teacher was named.
But, on Tuesday, a small number of students and staff from Clarksville Schools went to arc’s headquarters in downtown Jeffersonville for a scaled-down version of the ceremony. This year’s representatives were first-grade teacher Bonnie Biggs and 7th-grade math teacher and math team leader Jaime Lamkin. Both have spent decades at Clarksville Community Schools.
“These two women are so beloved in our community and are such strong educators,” said Erin Walden, communications specialist for the district.
“I do not envy the committee members who had to make this call.” Both educators earn $250 and other prizes, made possible by arc’s sponsorship. The district winner walks away with an additional $1,000.
“If Mrs. Biggs encounters a student who is struggling, she will find a way. She will observe that child, meet with that child’s parents, meet with other teachers on staff. She will go to all the ends of the Earth to get that child all the extra support that is needed and that is just one reason why she is here today,” said Clarksville Elementary School Principal Mindy Dablow during Tuesday’s ceremony.
“Mrs. Lamkin is always the first to lead the way in making necessary changes to instructional practices to make sure all of our students are provided with the best academic learning environment to be successful, whether in person or virtually, combined with a layer of support for their social and emotional needs,” said Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington.
To the applause of students, administrators, and family, it was then announced that Jaime Lamkin is the CCSC 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Bullington said Lamkin regularly holds help sessions after school hours, attends events to show her support of her students and made home visits to reward students… pandemic style.
“Over the years she’s made a great impact on the lives of many students, colleagues, and the community,” Bullington said. “What makes her an absolute standout is her ability and willingness to be all-inclusive in her classroom."
“Regardless of their exceptionality, Mrs. Lamkin welcomes all students into her learning environment with open arms, effectively differentiates material to allow everyone to experience academic success and she regularly builds a community of acceptance and understanding among all students at CMS.
"As an administrator and more importantly, as a mother with a child with special needs, this type of learning culture is second to none and I thank you very much Jaime for what you’ve given to our school.”
Lamkin thanked Alan and Laura Muncy of arc for their continued dedication to the program, Bullington and her team at Clarksville Middle School, and her family and their understanding of her sometimes late nights at work, as well as the “reason why” she’s a teacher.
“I want to thank the reason why I am a teacher: I want to thank my students. This is my 23rd year (teaching) and I continue because they continue to inspire me. They always make me a better person and I always just hope that I have a little bit of an impact on them as well.”
Lamkin will go on to represent Clarksville Community Schools at the state level.
