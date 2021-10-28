Cool fall days bring to mind all foods that warm our kitchens. I like to serve a colorful side salad with warm soups, stews and casseroles.
Apple Cranberry Tossed Salad is a little different because it combines sweet and sour flavors and adds crunch and nutrition to the menu. It also adds fruits and vegetables to the meal. A good nutrition goal is to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables each day to have a healthy diet.
Apples add lots of fiber and vitamin A to our diets. We often think of using them in pies and tarts, but they also combine well with savory ingredients like nuts, spices, and minced onion.
Use a bottled vinaigrette dressing or make your own dressing by shaking equal parts oil and vinegar with salt, pepper, and a dash of sugar in a jar with a lid. Use a few drops of hot sauce or ¼ teaspoon dried pepper flakes to add some heat. I like this recipe because the ingredients are flexible and I can often use foods on hand. This recipe is adapted from the Purdue Extension Food Link website.
Apple Cranberry Tossed Salad
You will need:
• Six cups of lettuce, any variety, rinsed, drained, and torn or cut into bite-sized pieces
• 2 medium apples, any variety, rinsed, cored and cut into ½ inch cubes
• ½-cup nuts, chopped (I use walnuts, almonds, or pecans.)
• 1 cup dried cranberries
• ½ green onion or one teaspoon sweet onion, minced (optional)
• ¾ cup vinaigrette salad dressing
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Gather all the ingredients before you begin preparing the recipe.
• Toss prepared lettuce, apples, nuts, cranberries and onions in a large bowl.
• Shake dressing ingredients together, or use bottled dressing, and add to the salad. Toss to coat.
Tip: Use a little less dressing to cut calories. You can always add more if needed.
Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers.
This recipe makes six servings and is an excellent fall side dish. Top the salad with protein like sliced chicken, shrimp, or beef to create a main dish.
