A favorite fall treat on weekend mornings is a stack of hot steaming pancakes. Getting pancakes cooked so everyone can eat together can be a challenge because the first pancakes get cold while the rest are cooking on the griddle.
I like to mix the batter and cook one giant pancake in the oven. While it is cooking, I make coffee or pour juice and set the table with syrup, butter, and fruit toppings. All you need is your favorite pancake batter and an oven-safe skillet with no plastic handles or non-stick coating.
Whole-wheat flour helps balance the sweetness of the syrup or fruit you put on top. Foods on hand like nut butters, chocolate chips, and canned or fresh fruit all work as toppings.
Decide what you will use and assemble all ingredients before you start. Try the following pancake recipe if you do not already have a favorite. The cinnamon will smell amazing.
Oven Baked Cinnamon Pancakes
You will need:
• One cup whole-wheat flour
• One tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 egg
• 1 cup milk
• 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup blueberries or favorite fruit
• Canola oil or baking spray to coat the pan
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
• Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, sugar, and salt in a large bowl.
• In another bowl beat together the milk, egg, vanilla, and two Tablespoons melted butter until blended.
• Pour wet ingredients into the bowl with dry ingredients and stir until everything is well blended. Mixture will be slightly lumpy.
• Grease the skillet well with canola oil or baking spray and preheat the skillet on the stovetop over medium until hot. Handle the hot skillet with oven mitts. Spread the oil over the bottom and up the sides one inch.
• Pour the pancake batter into the greased, preheated skillet and spread evenly with a spatula.
• Place the skillet in the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until center is puffed and golden brown. For extra browning, you can place the pan in the broiler but watch closely to avoid burning.
• Remove the pan from the oven and slice the pancake into eight pieces; serve at once.
• Top with syrup, butter, or fruit.
