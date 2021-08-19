Fresh corn-on-the-cob is in season and that makes it a budget-friendly addition to your menu.
There is no need to heat your kitchen up when cooking fresh corn-on-the-cob in the microwave. Corn tastes sweet with just butter, salt, and pepper, but add a special accent with chili lime butter. By using fresh lime juice, lime zest, and chili powder you can add delicious flavor with no extra calories.
While corn contains carbohydrates, it is filling and low in calories. Corn contains fiber, which aids indigestion, as well as folate, thiamine, Vitamin C, and magnesium. The following recipe is adapted from Oregon State University Extension’s FoodHero.org (https://www.foodhero.org/) and is included in the recipes on the Purdue Extension Food Link site.
You will need:
• 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
• 1 teaspoon grated lime peel (called zest)
• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 4 ears corn-on-the-cob (fresh and in the husk)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• In a small bowl, combine margarine or butter with grated lime zest (the outer green part of the rind removed with a fine grater), lime juice, and chili powder. Mix until all ingredients are well blended.
• Cover and keep at room temperature for 30 minutes.
• Remove the outer leaves of cornhusk, leaving the inner leaves. Remove as much of the corn silk as possible and rinse in cold water. Place ears of corn in plastic bag and close leaving one inch unsealed.
• Place corn in microwave and cook on high for 6 minutes. Turn bag over and cook on high for four more minutes.
• Remove the corn carefully and cool for a few minutes. Peel away the remaining husk and silk.
• Serve ears of corn hot with 1 teaspoon chili lime butter for each serving.
This recipe makes four servings. A serving is one ear of corn with a total of 148 calories and 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.