If you are looking for a quick breakfast bar to make at a fraction of the cost of grocery items, Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal Bars are the perfect choice. They are quick to mix and bake, and contain nutritious ingredients.
Change this recipe to use ingredients you have on hand by adding different types of chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or substitute raisins or coconut for the dried cranberries. Consider adding some peanut butter to the mixture before baking.
This recipe was adapted from a recipe for Cranberry Oatmeal Bars from Iowa State University Extension Service. The cost is only about $0.20 per serving and the recipe makes 20 servings.
I chose walnuts for the recipe and toasted them in the oven for about six minutes before chopping to add a richer flavor. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Add your own ingredients to make it a family favorite.
Cranberry Walnut Oatmeal Bars
Ingredients:
• One cup dried cranberries, finely chopped
• ¾ cup brown sugar
• ½ cup canola or vegetable oil
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten with a fork or whisk
• 1½ cups flour
• 1½ cups oats (quick cooking or old fashioned)
• One-teaspoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ cup chopped nuts, consider toasting (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
• Lightly grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan with canola oil
• Chop the cranberries and nuts (if using nuts)
• Beat brown sugar, oil, and eggs together in a large bowl with a fork or whisk.
• Add flour, oats, baking powder, and salt to the wet mixture and stir well.
• Stir in the chopped dried cranberries and nuts until well mixed.
• Spread the dough evenly in the greased baking dish.
• Bake until lightly browned and the center is set (about 20 minutes).
• Cool completely before cutting.
Cover any leftovers until ready to eat. Tightly wrap and freeze if not used in four days.
