Kale will be featured in March as the Floyd County Nutrition/Physical Activity Coalition encourages citizens to consume five servings of fruit and vegetables each day to have a healthy diet.
Fresh kale has only 33 calories but contains 684% of Vitamin K, 134% of Vitamin C, 206% of Vitamin A, plus iron, folate, omega-3s, magnesium, calcium, fiber, and 2 grams of protein.
The coalition features a fruit or vegetable each month in its “Fun Facts” emails to community partners. The coalition, headed by Rebecca Didelot MSN, Healthier Community Initiative coordinator, operates at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital to work with local organizations to address community health needs.
Use any type of kale to prepare Crispy Kale Chips. The two popular types of kale in our area are Tuscan kale, with large smoother dark green leaves, and Curley kale, which is lighter green and crisp with leaves edged in tight curls. I have used both types and Curley kale seems to make crisper chips.
Crispy Kale Chips (serves 4)
You will need:
• 1 bunch kale, rinsed and patted dry
• 2 Tablespoons olive oil (Start with two tablespoons olive oil to massage into the leaves. You can always add more oil, but too much oil tends to make the kale chips soggy.)
• Sea salt or table salt
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat the oven to 275 degrees
• Rinse the kale under running water and place on a clean towel or paper towels and pat dry.
• Cut the tough stem and rib out of each leaf and break into 2- to 3-inch pieces.
• Place in a large bowl with the olive oil and gently massage the oil onto the leaves.
• Spread oil-coated leaves on a baking sheet and lightly sprinkle with salt.
• Bake until crisp, turning the leaves halfway through baking. (Bake about 20 minutes.)
Serve immediately.
