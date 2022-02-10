Pork is a delicious lean meat and is a budget-friendly buy at the grocery right now. Cook this spicy pork recipe in your slow cooker or Instant Pot to make two different meals.
In addition to protein, pork contains vitamins C, D, B1, B12, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and zinc. Lean cuts of pork, like tenderloin, provide protein with fewer calories, making it a good choice for weight loss.
Use the following recipe to make two different meals at one time. I call this “planned overs” instead of leftovers.
You will need:
• 2 to 3 pounds boneless pork roast or loin
• 1 medium sweet onion, diced
• One bell pepper, diced
• Dash of salt and pepper
• 1-cup salsa (your choice of heat)
• 1 can low sodium beans 14.5 ounces (rinsed in a strainer)
• 1 can no sodium diced tomatoes (14.5 ounce can)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Trim any visible fat from the meat and cut into 2-inch cubes.
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap after handling raw meat to avoid foodborne illness.
• Place cubed pork, diced onion, diced bell pepper, salsa, salt, and pepper in slow cooker, stir, and cook on high setting for 3 hours or in Instant Pot and cook according to appliance directions.
• When the meat is tender, shred it with a fork.
• Put half of the shredded pork in another container and place in the refrigerator to use for Shredded Pork Sandwiches. Serve on whole grain buns and top with catsup, mustard, pickles, barbecue sauce, coleslaw, or other toppings on hand (makes about six sandwiches).
• If shredded pork will be refrigerated for more than three days, it should be frozen.
• Add a can of your favorite beans and a can of diced tomatoes to the rest of the shredded pork and liquid in the slow cooker to make slow cooker pork chili.
• Cook for 30 to 60 minutes on high and serve hot with crackers, hot bread, and a salad. Refrigerate any leftovers for up to three days. This recipe makes six servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.