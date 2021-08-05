Chicken and brown rice make the perfect pairings for Southwest spices, lime juice and summer veggies in this simple one-pan main dish.
Add fresh or canned tomatoes and sweet corn cut from the cob for extra flavor and vitamins A and C. Brown rice and vegetables are also a good source of fiber to help you feel satisfied and balance blood sugars.
Southwest Spicy Chicken and Rice
You will need:
• 1 pound chicken breast, boneless and skin removed
• 1 cup uncooked brown rice
• 1 cup chicken broth
• 2 green onions
• 2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
• ½ medium sweet onion, diced
• 1 15-oz can diced tomatoes with juice or 2 medium fresh tomatoes, skins removed
• 2 ears sweet corn, with kernels removed from the cobb
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• ½ teaspoon onion powder
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 lime
• 2 green onions, washed and outer layer removed
• ½ cup shredded cheese
Steps
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Combine cumin, chipotle powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in a small bowl.
Squeeze the juice from half the lime into another small container and set aside.
Place the chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound the chicken to about ¾-inch thick. Use half the spice mix and sprinkle onto both sides of the chicken.
Heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for a few minutes on each side until lightly browned. Chicken does not have to be fully cooked, as it will continue to cook with the rice.
Remove the browned chicken from the skillet to a plate. Dice the sweet onion and add it to the skillet; cook until softened. Add the other half of the spice mixture to the skillet and cook for one minute, stirring lightly.
Add the diced tomatoes (with juice), corn, rice, chicken broth, and lime juice to the skillet with the onions. Stir to combine and dissolve any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet.
Add the browned chicken back to the skillet and cover with a lid. Turn heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Food safety tip: Be sure to wash the plate that held the partially cooked chicken with warm, soapy water and rinse well before reusing.
When mixture is boiling, turn heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Turn heat off and let the skillet rest, without lifting the lid, for 5 minutes.
Remove the lid and move the chicken to a clean cutting board. Chicken should register 165 degrees on a food thermometer. Fluff the rice mixture with a fork. Slice the chicken and place it on top of the rice mixture. Sprinkle with the sliced green onions. Serve with wedges of lime.
This recipe makes four servings and costs about $2.50 per serving.
