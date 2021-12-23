Serve a sweet and savory appetizer during the holidays, with this Pimento Cheese Ring accented with strawberry preserves in the center. Everyone will be coming back for more.
The combination of a savory cheese ring covered with toasted nuts is a healthier snack option and the addition of whole grain crackers adds crunch and fiber. Your goal for fiber is 25 to 30 grams per day. Read food labels to see if your fiber consumption is on track.
It is important for good health to plan a balanced diet. Eating lean protein and cutting down on salt and sugar are steps in the right direction. Use reduced fat, low sodium, and reduced sugar ingredients for making holiday treats.
The good news is that there is room in a healthy diet for all foods eaten in moderation. Enjoy less healthy foods during the holidays, but think of them as “treats” to eat now and then and not as a regular part of your diet.
Pimento Cheese Ring with Strawberry Preserves
You will need:
• 2 packages shredded cheddar cheese
• 1 small jar chopped pimientos, drained
• 1/2-cup small olives, drained and chopped
• 1 Tablespoon minced sweet onion
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• ½ cup toasted pecans or almonds, chopped
• 1-cup low-fat mayonnaise
• Dash of hot sauce
• ¼ teaspoon black pepper
• Whole grain crackers
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Toast the nuts in a 350-degree oven for three to five minutes. Watch and stir to be sure they do not burn.
• Empty shredded cheese into a large bowl.
• Add drained pimientos, olives, minced onion, garlic powder, hot sauce, mayo, and black pepper.
• Mix well, form into a ball about the size of a baseball and flatten slightly.
• Place the cheese ball on a serving plate and make a hole in the center using a spoon or by pressing the bottom of a small drinking glass into the center. Reshape the ring as needed.
• Coat the outside of the ring with the toasted, chopped nuts and remove any that fall onto the plate.
• Place a custard cup or small bowl in the center and add several spoons of strawberry preserves.
• Place crackers around the cheese ring on the platter or in a serving bowl nearby. Each serving is a cracker with pimento cheese and a bit of strawberry preserves.
This recipe serves eight to 10 people depending on other snacks served. Make this recipe a day ahead and refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
