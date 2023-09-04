JEFFERSONVILLE – The JASTEKA Cultural Center, a community hub for art and culture in Jeffersonville, successfully hosted three memorable events with world-acclaimed artist, Nir Hod. These events marked the beginning of JASTEKA’s collaborations with international artists.
The evening of Aug. 29 opened with a meet and greet for Speed Museum Members at the JASTEKA Cultural Center’s gallery, giving members a unique opportunity to speak with Nir Hod and the esteemed Sarah Gavlak, owner of Gavlak Galleries.
The following morning was the kickoff of JASTEKA’s Inspire Series. The session, attended by over 120 high school students from Southern Indiana, featured a lecture and Q&A by Nir Hod on his evolution as an artist, moderated by Sarah Gavlak. The lecture was followed by a tour of JASTEKA’s gallery.
That evening, the Jewish Community Center hosted Nir Hod's lecture, titled after his most recent series, "100 Years is Not Enough." Hod spoke on the intersections of his Jewish heritage, his upbringing in Israel, and the lasting impact of the Holocaust on his art.
These events are part of JASTEKA’s ongoing efforts to provide free, culturally diverse experiences that foster appreciation of art in the community. Recently, JASTKEA hosted a concert featuring the Louisville Orchestra, attracting an impressive turnout of over 1,700 attendees.
To schedule a tour of JASTEKA Cultrual Center’s gallery or learn more about JASTEKA please visit www.jasteka.org.
