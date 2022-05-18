The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer the Cultural Pass to youth again this summer. The Cultural Pass is an innovative initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in the community.
The Pass is valid for a one-time general admission at each of the participating venues from June 1 to Sept. 4. The Pass is free to youth through age 21 and will be available at both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
This year's Cultural Pass will offer both virtual and in-person opportunities. Some of the sites offered this summer are the Belle of Louisville, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Science Center and the Muhammad Ali Center.
"We've planned a wonderful summer reading program for kids to make the library a great place to read, learn, and discover what's available for their enjoyment," said Lori Morgan, Youth Services Manager.
Themed events include Animal Tales/Animal Shows, Silly Safari/Animal Shows, Kentucky Herpetological Society Reptile Shows, Wands at the Ready, Rusty Ammerman Magic Show, Fairy and Gnome Garden Craft, Camp Crafternoon, Storytimes, Anime Club, mosaic garden stones, and more. Pick up a calendar at the library or check out the library's online events calendar.
Page Turner Animal Adventures will be offered again this summer. There will be virtual shows, stories, animations, songs, crafts, games, and recipes inspired by all types of adventures. This program will begin June 13 and run five days a week for six weeks.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will also have a Library Card Design Contest this summer for youth. All designs must be completed using the template form available at the Jeffersonville Library or the Clarksville Library. All artwork must be original, previously unpublished, and free of copyright restrictions. The last day to turn the artwork into the library is August 7.
The winners will be selected and announced by Sept. 7. The winning designs will be used as special limited edition library cards and on library card promotional materials, including posters, bags, bookmarks, forms, fliers, and the library's website.
"Studies also indicate students who read recreationally outperform those who don't. Students read more when they can choose material based on their interests," said Lori Morgan, Youth Services Manager. "Our libraries are committed to supporting lifelong learning and educational enrichment for all families."
The library thanks Bearno's, Cultural Pass, JTPL Friends of the Library, Old Spaghetti Factory, Squire Boone Cavern, 10th St. Dairy Queen, Texas Roadhouse, Kappa Kappa Kappa, and McDonald's for making this a great summer.
To learn more about the Summer Reading Club at the library, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636 or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check out the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.