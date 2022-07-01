The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is offering the Cultural Pass to youth this summer. The Cultural Pass is an innovation initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in the community. The Pass is valid for a one-time general admission at each participating venue through Sept. 4. The Pass is free to youth ages 0-21 and will be available at both Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations — in Jeffersonville at 211 East Court Avenue and in Clarksville at 1312 Eastern Blvd.
Read beyond the beaten path at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library this summer. The library will offer many fun and exciting events for youth and families during July. The programs listed below will take place at the Jeffersonville Library location. The last day to record and collect Summer Reading Club prizes will be July 30.
• Family Movie Time will be on Saturday, July 2, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Come see one of our favorite camp theme movies. Cool off by watching the big screen, eating popcorn, and having a great time. No registration is required.
• Teen Game Day will take place on Thursday, July 7, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. This month, we will start with a game called Tenzi. It is a dice-shaking game where you are trying to get 10 dice face up on the same number before anyone else. This program is for Grades 6 – 12, and registration is required.
• Kids’ Build Day will be offered on July 8, from 2 – 3 p.m. This program is for Grades 3 – 6. There will be Legos, Strawbees, Keva Planks, and everything else. Let’s see what you can build. No registration is required.
• Meet and Greet with Dorian & Dwight on July 9, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon. Dorian and Dwight are two of the cutest pet rats you will ever have the pleasure to meet. A family program.
• Teens Create will be offered on July 11, 4 – 5:30 p.m. The craft will be making mosaic flower pots. Learn all about how mosaics work and how the application works. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
• Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime will be offered on July 12, 13, and 19 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Miss Liz is excited to lead the littlest patrons and their caregivers through all kinds of stories, rhymes, songs, and activities. This program is for ages 0 to 3 and a caregiver. No registration is required.
• Preschool Storytime will be offered on July 12, 13, and 19 from 1:15 – 2 p.m. Do you have little ones ages 3-5 who are excited about school but are too young to go? Storytime is the perfect solution. Kids go in by themselves for stories, crafts, and games. Registration is required.
• Tie-Dye will be offered on July 13 from 4 – 5 p.m. Bring a pre-washed white t-shirt or socks, and we will have all the supplies to create your work of art to wear. This program is for Grades 3 – 6; registration is required.
• Creepy Crawly Crafts will be offered on July 15 from 2 – 3 p.m. We will cut, paste, fold, and color our way through some creepy crawlies, some squiggly-wigglies, and maybe a few fascinators too! This program is for Grades K – 2, and registration is required.
• Teen Tournament takes place on July 16 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Breakout the Nintendo Switch and the brackets; it is time for a showdown!! We will have a Super Smash Bros Brawl, teen vs. teen, to see who comes out the Top Brawler. This program is for grades 6 – 12, and registration is required.
• Respite Rabbit Village: Art Exhibit and Reception. Join us on July 16 for the opening of our new art exhibit featuring Artist Donna Shaw and the Youth Group Members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church. A reception will be held from 2 -4 p.m. in the second-floor gallery of the library. This exhibit is for all ages and will be on display until August 31.
• Silly Storytime will be offered on July 18 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
• JTPLteen Anime Club will be on July 19 and 28 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Back by popular demand! The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course, we will talk about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
• Animal Tales, a live animal show, will be offered on July 20 from 2 – 3 p.m. Animal Tales will be a live animal show with facts and fun. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen. This program is for all ages, and no registration is required.
• Relay Races take place July 22 from 11 a.m. – noon. You’ll need speed, you’ll need teamwork, and you’ll need a sense of humor for the kind of races we’ve got planned. We are going to play in the sun and get wet. This program is for Grades 3 – 6.
• Teen Virtual D&D will take place on Zoom, July 25, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join us. This program is for Grades 6 – 12 and registration is required.
To learn more about the Summer Reading Club or events at the library, please call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636 or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640 or check out the library website jefflibrary.org. Join the Summer Reading Club Online at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org. We look forward to seeing everyone this summer!
