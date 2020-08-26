The Clifty Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has announced Erin Kramer of Jeffersonville High School the winner of the George S. and Stella M. Knight Essay Contest.
The contest is sponsored by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and is open to all U.S. citizens and legal resident students attending home schools, public, parochial or private high schools in 9th through 12th grade. The National Association of Secondary School Principals placed the program on its list of approved contests, programs and activities for students.
To participate, students submit an original 800- to 1200-word essay based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence or the framing of the U.S. Constitution. Each essay is judged based on its historical accuracy, clarity, organization, grammar and spelling and documentation.
Erin was the first-place winner at the Clifty Creek Chapter level of judging, with a cash prize of $200 in the 2019-2020 contest. Erin is in her senior year and her essay was titled “Intellectual Disobedience.”
Her essay also won first-place, with a cash prize of $1000 at the Indiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution level of judging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.