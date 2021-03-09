Jeffersonville High School Theatre presents “9 to 5: The Musical” March 12-14 in the auditorium at Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.
Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with their boss.
While the boss remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, “9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie.
The cast includes: Joryn Burns, Hannah Dickens, Jasmine Fondrisi, Benjamin Broady, Reagan Foray, Dylan Rose, Evan Monroe, Alex Seifert, Evelyn Minton, Madison Osborne, A’Chante Brown, Abby Napper, Disney Mullins, Chloe Trinkle, Terrance Thomas, Kennedy Smith, Phoebe Moon Ashley Massie, Nate Gardner, David Edwards, Gavin Van Fleet, Lean Shrewsberry, Aleah Pritchard, Paloma Altamirano-Picache, Claire Storz, Carly Allman, and Kennedy Smith.
The production team includes: Sarah Holland (director), Kyle Broady (music director), Sarah Drake (choreographer), Derrick Ledbetter (producer), Brad Murphy (technical direction), Johanna Pierce-Polk (costume design), Bridgett Hanlon (public relations), and Georgia Martin (stage manager), Ava Morrow and Jordyn Vandevender (assistant stage managers). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Addie Caps, Alexis Campoy, Tristan Dearborn, Tristan Palmer and Emma Posey.
