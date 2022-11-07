The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Teen Science
The Clarksville Library will host “Teen Science and a Snack” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. This month’s program is a mind-blowing take on energy and electricity. Participants will learn how to make interactive wire art and, of course, enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join then on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Attendees can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in November will be “The Entertainment Trap.” Excessive use of social media can cause impaired social and coping skills, reduced attention, mood, and motivation, and increased depression and addiction.
The second topic discussed will be “Creating Connections and Why Relationships Matter.” The quality of our relationships is the most significant predictor of our happiness. Our relationship happiness is far more important than any business success we might achieve, wealth, status, or even fame.
Clarksville Library hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a sequel 30 years in the making, continuing the story of our favorite naval aviator. Join us for an action-packed two hours of adventure and thrills!
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
