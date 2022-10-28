The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
November events
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Branch Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
History of Limestone Industry
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a special 45-minute presentation by Local Historian Chuck Lewis with Q&A to follow.
In Lewis’ presentation, the name Joshua Fry Speed will appear. Speed was an American politician known as the best friend and close confidant of then future President Abraham Lincoln. Ironically, the Louisville Cement Company, erected in 1869 and located on Highway 31 in Speed, was founded by his relative, James B. Speed of Louisville. In addition to being a local historian in both Indiana and Kentucky history, Lewis is the owner of History, Etc. He received his Master’s Degree in American History from Missouri State University.
Polar Party in the Park
On Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2:30 p.m. the staff of the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch will sponsor a party in the library’s new park. Drop in after meeting the Silly Safari reindeer at the library in the morning or visit on your way to the library’s family movie The Polar Express. The park party will offer fun for the whole family, including games and crafts, a selfie station, and positively polar snacks. This program will be suitable for families with children.
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the Jeffersonville Main Branch on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a special hour-long discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. This will be the first of three meetings, with the second and third on Mondays, Nov. 14 and 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
This discussion is a must for those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of High-Performance Home Construction. Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his beloved Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source told him that he and Bonnie have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana. One might ask, “who is Ted Cummings, and why should I believe him?” Ted Cummings is a retired Family Physician whose only “qualification” is an interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and continued reading and research.
Each of these three discussions will be an opportunity for Cummings to offer the knowledge he has gleamed to anyone desiring to learn for use in the planning stages preceding construction of their home. One of the more important topics he will cover is Build It Tight & Ventilate It Right.
Let's have a conservation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Main Branch will sponsor a Conservation about Books, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m,
Join Marketing Assistant Blake Oliver for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Toddler Storytime at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Library will be hosting Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Clarksville Library hosts two Medicare seminars
The Clarksville Library will host Medicare Made Clear on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Local licensed agent Larry Isom will inform participants about Medicare plans, processes, enrollment and coverage, especially for those just turning 65 or if you're already a Medicare beneficiary and could use a refresher.
A few of my favorite things, garden style
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon for a bi-monthly gardening program with Master Gardener Karen Bryant, who owns the business, Bloomin’ For You, which creates and maintains flower gardens.
Bryant is a professional gardener who likes to work smarter, not harder. Through much trial and error, she has found the best and most efficient tools to make her garden jobs — and ours — easier! In today’s class, Bryant will show us which tools she uses for each gardening task.
Since this class is so close to the holidays, it will be a great way to give your friends and family ideas of which tools you would like to have as your own. As a bonus, there will be a drawing for a giveaway of a few very cool tools.
Crocheting classes are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget. Of course, you may occasionally still need to fine-tune your skills. Join a group at the Jeffersonville location on Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 26, from noon to 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn with them to the class. The last class for 2022 will be on Dec. 10, but there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023.
Essential oil class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Up your baking game with essential oils. Add essential oils to your favorite recipes for an extra wow factor. We will have some recipes for you to take home and sample dishes for you to try! (Optional: $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. The speaker will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Abandonment: A photographic exhibit
Rita Ford Jones will be the featured artist, and her photographic pieces will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library Art Gallery from Monday, Nov. 14 - Saturday, Dec. 31. An opening reception will be Saturday, Nov.19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
Rita Ford Jones loves to paint in oil and watercolor and draw in pen and ink, but she also loves to take photographs. Her newest exhibit captures the Charlestown Ammunition Plant in all its rawness through a series of pictures depicting the plant in various forms and shapes. Her photos include specks of sunlight; her show is entitled Abandonment!
Jones is a professional artist who has traveled all over the world and attended many colleges. She earned a Master’s Degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Louisville.
This fantastic photographic exhibit will be available in the second-floor art gallery of the Jeffersonville Library during regular hours of operation.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
