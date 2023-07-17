JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission approved Monday evening an interlocal agreement with Greater Clark Schools to fund the purchase of a new 56-passenger Freightliner Coach Bus for Jeffersonville High School.
“We’re providing our kids the tools they need to succeed,” Mayor Mike Moore said. “This will enhance our athletic teams, the theatre department, band, choir, or any other need for large groups to travel.”
The charter bus has a huge storage compartment for equipment and gear for long-distance travel.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to strengthen our schools,” Redevelopment Commission Member Matt Owen said, “As a Jeff High grad, I’m thrilled to be a part of this.”
The bus will feature a custom vinyl “Red Devils Jeffersonville” wrap.
“Being in the classroom with our students every day, I see the shortfalls these kids sometimes face, but I also see the potential they possess,” Redevelopment Commission President Scott Hawkins said. “This bus will make a huge impact in boosting student morale and school pride.”
The bus manufacturer says it should be ready to hit the road in less than a year.
“This bus will give the Jeffersonville Red Devils yet another reason why they are a premium high school in the state of Indiana,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.