JEFFERSONVILLE — A man has been arrested following a police standoff in Jeffersonville on Friday.
Jeffersonville police said James McGuffin barricaded himself inside a room at the Holiday Motel in the 1900 block of East 10th Street on Friday morning.
McGuffin, 34, is a Louisville resident.
U.S. Marshals were serving a fugitive warrant at the scene when police said McGuffin barricaded himself and started "communicating threats of violence."
Police, along with a SWAT team, secured the perimeter of the hotel.
Officers eventually sent a canine officer into the room and followed immediately behind. Officers were able to pull the suspect out of the room without incident.
The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
"McGuffin will ultimately be transported and processed at Clark County Jail to face local charges and an outstanding Criminal Fugitive Arrest Warrant through Louisville Metro Police Department," Jeffersonville police said Friday afternoon.
