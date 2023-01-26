The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for Feb. 9 to Feb. 14.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 23 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Let’s learn at the library with Gary Dunn
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will have a special two-hour "Let’s Learn at the Library" with Gary Dunn, Friday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A retired FBI Agent, Dunn is the author of the recently released book, "Their Bloody Lies & Persecution of DAVID CAMM, Part 1."
In his 27-year career as an FBI Agent, Gary Dunn served in Miami; Chicago; Gary, Indiana; and Southern Indiana. Throughout his career, he was awarded numerous citations and honors for his successful investigations covering many crimes. In addition to his B.S. Degree in Education from Indiana University, he holds an MPA from DePaul University. Dunn is also a former Naval Officer and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, and to this day, he continues to guest lecture at Indiana University.
David Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, served 13 years in prison for the 2000 murder of his wife and two children. He was eventually found not guilty in his third trial and subsequently acquitted. Dunn, who served as the defense attorney’s private investigator for Camm’s second trial, incorporated the research from the trial and his firsthand experience with the case into "Their Bloody Lies & Persecution of DAVID CAMM, Part 1." For more information, go to theirbloodylies.com.
Copies of Gary Dunn’s book will be available for signing/purchase after the presentation for $30 (cash only).
Crocheting classes
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you never forget! Of course, you may need to fine-tune your skills once in a while. Join the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, from noon – 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. If you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023! And remember, this is more than just learning to crochet. It’s an opportunity to meet and develop new friendships with other creative individuals.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library monthly Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Using essential oils can be as easy as 1, 2, 3. In this introductory class, you will learn what they are, how to use them, and the top 10 oils for getting started. An Optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a Certified Essential Oil Specialist and Joy Coach. For the past 8 years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Let’s have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor Let’s Have Conversation about Books, Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Join the library staff for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to the jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.