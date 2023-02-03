The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen Science
The Clarksville Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. This month, teens will delve into the science of electricity and make working circuits that light up, play music, and other fun sounds. Those attending will enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book "Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler.
The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Mark Haddon. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter will be Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in February will be These Doctors Still Make House Calls. Healthcare is expensive, but these eight doctor’s tips will help improve your mental, physical, and spiritual health: nutrition, fresh air and exercise, rest, attitude, relationships, mental fitness, positive choices, and spiritual health.
The second topic discussed in February will be Healthy Weight Helps. A number of balanced strategies are recommended for permanent weight loss; they include seeing your need and potential as they really are and choosing to believe that you can change.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills.
Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This story time is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. This month’s film tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, who was abducted and sold into slavery for 12 years.
Black History Month program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a joint venture in poetry with Poets Larry J. Basham and Kenneth Woods, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Basham’s first book of poetry, "The Journeyman Verses," was released in 2022. His poetry, which he refers to as "surrealistic freeverse" is intended for anyone looking to be inspired in their heart, soul, and spirit. Woods’ first collection of poetry, "Equilibrium," was released in 2020. He typically performs "spoken word" under the name KennyFresh. Spoken word combines written text with performance art. For more information, go to his website at www.refresherpoint.com.
For more information on any of the programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
