The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for Feb. 3 to Feb. 7.
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month, the group will examine the tragic case of Zach Bowen and Addie Hall. These two young French Quarter bartenders persevered through one of our country’s worst natural disasters, only to have their unlikely love story turn to tragedy.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions with their thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered.
Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and over.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Jewelry Making Craft on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost $20 to $45.
Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
The Altered Book Workshops
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Altered Book Workshops for those 18 or older will be Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Remember the old Reader’s Digest books? Well, this is a workshop to give them a second life. Revamp, reconstruct, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate an old book. No boundaries, no rules, just for fun. Join Saundra Duffee, retired art teacher, to create a work of art, a functional piece, or anything else your imagination wants.
There are two required sessions. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited to 12 participants per session. All participants must attend the first session.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer on both Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a financial advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to better explain the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for specific situations. Learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
